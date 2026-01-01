Donorbox charges 2.95% on every donation. Snowball charges 2.5% plus $549 annually. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — $2,950 on $100,000 raised with Donorbox, $3,049 with Snowball.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox VS Snowball Fundraising
Donorbox takes 2.95% per ticket, Snowball charges $549/year plus 2.5%. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% for your mission.
Donorbox asks donors to cover fees at checkout, Snowball buries costs in annual plans. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters, so buying a raffle ticket feels trustworthy and straightforward.
Donorbox locks raffles behind integrations, Snowball requires paid upgrades. Zeffy gives you compliant raffle tools, ticket tracking, and winner selection free from day one.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, monthly costs, or transaction fees. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Snowball charges up to $549/year plus 2.5% transaction fees. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295+ to these platforms but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and CRM tools from day one. Other platforms lock key features behind paid plans starting at $150-549/year, forcing you to choose between tools and budget.
Zeffy offers unlimited email, live chat, and phone support with real nonprofit experts who respond in hours, not days. Other platforms limit you to email-only support with 24-48 hour wait times that get slower during peak giving seasons when you need help most.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and email campaigns in one place with zero fees. Other all-in-one platforms charge hundreds per year and still lock key features behind paid upgrades.
No. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond within hours year-round, with free phone support and live chat. Other platforms slow down to 24-48 hours during peak seasons when you need help most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
