Donorbox takes $295 from every $10,000 raised. Tithely takes $320. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorbox takes 2.95% per donation and Tithely charges 2.9% plus up to $119/month. Zeffy covers all processing costs so you keep 100% of what your supporters give.
Tithely was designed for churches and Donorbox locks key tools behind paid tiers. Zeffy gives every nonprofit full access to donations, ticketing, CRM, peer-to-peer, raffles, and auctions from day one.
Donorbox requires upgrades for peer-to-peer and Tithely charges monthly fees for text-to-give. Zeffy includes everything upfront so you can create a form, share it, and start raising money in under 30 minutes.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or monthly costs. Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation plus processing fees. Tithely charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation plus monthly fees up to $119. On $10,000 raised, you'd lose $295 to Donorbox or $320 to Tithely but keep everything with Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and CRM tools right away. Both Donorbox and Tithely lock key features behind paid plans starting at $150/month and $19/month respectively.
No. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your donors. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but giving stays simple and transparent without fee calculations at checkout.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and event ticketing with zero fees. Donorbox requires paid plans starting at $150/month for advanced features, while Tithely charges $19-$119/month for event tools and campaign management.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers unlimited live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit for free. Donorbox provides slower email-only support with 24-48 hour delays, while Tithely's support focuses on church operations rather than nonprofit fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
