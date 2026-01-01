Donorfy VS Planning Center

Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A - No pricing information available
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 0% transaction fees charged by Donorfy on all plans. Third-party payment gateways (Stripe, GoCardless) retain their own standard processing fees.
Processing fees: 2.15% + $0.30 per donation for credit/debit cards; 0% + $0.30 per ACH bank transfer. Canada: 2.2% + $0.30 for registered charities (domestic Visa/MC). Australia: 1.4% + $0.30 AUD (domestic Visa/MC), 1.75% + $0.30 AUD (AMEX domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 AUD (international), 0% + $0.50 AUD (BECS Direct Debit). New Zealand: 2.5% + $0.30 NZD (domestic Visa/MC), 2.7% + $0.30 NZD (AMEX), 2.9% + $0.30 NZD (international)
Platform fees: N/A - No separate platform fees - included in monthly subscription pricing.
Platform fees: N/A - No platform fees beyond subscription - no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees: £39/month - Volume-based pricing by constituent count. Starter plan for up to 500 constituents, with higher tiers and add-ons available.
Monthly fees: $0 - Free tier for up to 10 donations per month; higher-volume tiers available up to $239/month for unlimited donations.
Value for money: 4.5

Features
N/A/5 - Powerful donor CRM with steep learning curve and hidden fees on every transaction.
4.5/5 - Built for churches, not nonprofits. Requires external tools for fundraising features.
Donations: Donorfy tracks donor data and gift history but charges processing fees on every donation you receive Donations: Basic donation tracking and reporting. Limited online giving tools - mainly focuses on recording gifts after they're received.
Ticketing: No event ticketing features - you'll need a separate platform to sell tickets for your fundraising events Ticketing: Basic event registration through Planning Center Services, but limited ticketing features for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with limited customization options and additional fees on donations raised
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Planning Center focuses on internal church operations rather than external campaigns.
Auctions: No auction management features - you'll need separate software to run silent or live auction fundraisers
Auctions: Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: No raffle management tools - requires third-party integration or manual tracking for fundraising raffles
Raffles: No raffle or lottery management features. You'd need separate tools and manual processes for raffle campaigns.
Online store: No built-in online store functionality - can't sell merchandise or products directly through the platform
Online store: No e-commerce or online store capabilities. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Donorfy offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Memberships: Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking features.
Donor Management/CRM: Donorfy provides solid donor management with contact records, donation history, and basic reporting, though advanced features like wealth screening require expensive add-ons.
Donor Management/CRM: Strong church member database with giving history. Designed for congregations rather than diverse donor relationships.
Emails & Newsletter: Donorfy includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans that increase your monthly costs.
Emails & Newsletter: Email communication tools designed for church announcements. Limited newsletter design options and automation features.
Payment Processing: Donorfy integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but you'll pay additional transaction fees on top of Donorfy's monthly subscription costs.
Payment Processing: Donorfy integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but you'll pay additional transaction fees on top of Donorfy's monthly subscription costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Donorfy is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing

Customer Support
N/A
4.5/5 Unlimited Support: Donorfy offers limited support based on plan tier
Unlimited Support: Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours: Donorfy provides phone support during standard business hours Phone Support / Office Hours: Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars: Donorfy offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Webinars: Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center: Donorfy maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs Help Center: Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email: Donorfy provides live chat support during business hours
Email: Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only