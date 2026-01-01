Donorfy and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations while managing unlimited contacts without monthly subscription costs
🎟️
Zeffy includes built-in auctions, raffles, and ticketing so you can run complete fundraising campaigns without juggling multiple platforms
☎️
Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to all users, helping small teams get answers when they need them most
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools and payment processing in one zero-fee platform. Traditional systems like Donorfy and ProDon only handle donor data, forcing you to pay for separate tools for events, auctions, and payment processing.
Zeffy eliminates monthly subscription fees and processing fees that eat into your donations. While Donorfy charges monthly fees that grow with your database and ProDon stacks subscription plus card fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations with optional donor contributions.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing with zero fees. While Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database size and requires separate payment processors with transaction fees, Zeffy handles everything in one platform where donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
Zeffy offers donor management, fundraising tools, and payment processing all in one zero-fee platform. ProDon charges monthly subscription fees plus processing fees on every donation, while Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations with optional donor contributions covering platform costs.
Yes. Zeffy includes donor management, online donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and payment processing in one platform. Unlike Donorfy, you won't need separate tools for events, auctions, or payment processing, saving you money and time managing multiple systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
