Donorfy and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorfy VS Stratus Live
Donorfy and StratusLive charge processing fees on every donation plus monthly subscription costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Donorfy and StratusLive require separate software for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Donorfy starts at monthly fees that scale with your database, StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy is free to start and use.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing with zero fees. While Donorfy charges monthly fees that scale with your database size and adds transaction fees on donations, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations while tracking donor relationships, gift history, and communication preferences in one platform.
StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees per gift, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and relationship management capabilities with zero monthly fees and zero transaction fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Yes. Unlike Donorfy and StratusLive that focus only on donor databases, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and raffles. You get complete fundraising tools in one platform without paying monthly fees or losing money to transaction costs.
Traditional donor management systems like Donorfy and StratusLive only track your supporters but charge monthly fees and transaction costs. Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools - donations, events, stores, and campaigns - all with zero fees. You keep 100% of what you raise.
Donorfy charges monthly fees that grow with your database plus transaction fees. StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees per gift. These costs add up fast. Zeffy eliminates both monthly fees and transaction costs, letting you invest every dollar into your mission instead of software expenses.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
