DonorSearch and Little Green Light help you track donors and research prospects, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Search VS Little Green Light
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so you keep 100% of what donors give to your mission
Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, and memberships in one platform without juggling separate tools
Zeffy provides unlimited support and training to help your team succeed, not just during business hours
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while DonorSearch focuses only on research (no payment processing) and Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees. You get everything in one platform without extra costs.
Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. DonorSearch requires custom pricing plus separate payment tools, while Little Green Light costs $45/month plus processing fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one platform. DonorSearch only does research, and Little Green Light lacks payment processing, forcing you to use multiple expensive tools.
DonorSearch only does prospect research and requires separate payment tools. Little Green Light manages donors but can't process payments. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one free platform.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or processing charges. While DonorSearch requires custom pricing plus payment tools and Little Green Light costs $45/month plus fees, Zeffy covers everything at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
