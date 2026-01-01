Little Green Light

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: ✓ Donation History & Notes per Donor - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: ✓
Donor Tags / Segments - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: ✓ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: ✓ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: ✓ Export Donor Data Anytime - DonorSearch: ✓ - Little Green Light: ✓
Offline Donations Tracking - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: ✓ Pre-filled donation forms - DonorSearch: Information not available - Little Green Light: Information not available w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
DonorSearch: N/A - Custom pricing, card fees per gift
Little Green Light: $45/month plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
DonorSearch: N/A - DonorSearch is a donor prospect research tool, not a payment processor. It does not handle payment processing directly.
Little Green Light: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).

Platform fees
DonorSearch: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Little Green Light: $0 - No platform fees

Monthly fees
DonorSearch: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Little Green Light: $45/month - Pricing varies by records tier and billing term.

Value for money
DonorSearch: 4.7
Little Green Light: 4.9

Features
DonorSearch: 4.7/5 - Powerful research tool, but requires technical expertise and separate tools for donations and email.
Little Green Light: 4.9/5 - Solid donor management built-in, but you'll need external tools for payments, ticketing, and advanced features.

Donations
DonorSearch: DonorSearch focuses on prospect research and wealth screening rather than processing donations directly
Little Green Light: Processes donations but charges processing fees. Limited customization for donation forms and donor communication. Ticketing
DonorSearch: No event ticketing capabilities - DonorSearch specializes in donor research, not event management
Little Green Light: No event ticketing system. You'd need external ticketing platforms and manual attendee data management. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
DonorSearch: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on identifying prospects rather than campaign management
Little Green Light: No peer-to-peer fundraising features. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns. Auctions
DonorSearch: No auction management capabilities - DonorSearch is designed for donor research and wealth screening
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor data entry. Raffles
DonorSearch: No raffle management features - this platform is built for donor prospecting and analytics
Little Green Light: No raffle functionality available. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes. Online store
DonorSearch: No online store functionality - DonorSearch is a research tool, not an e-commerce platform
Little Green Light: No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual donor data syncing. Memberships
DonorSearch: DonorSearch doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications. Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.

Donor Management/CRM
DonorSearch: DonorSearch excels at prospect research and wealth screening but requires technical expertise to use effectively for donor management tasks.
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides solid donor management with contact records, donation tracking, and basic reporting. However, it lacks advanced features like wealth screening or major gift workflows. Emails & Newsletter
DonorSearch: DonorSearch lacks email marketing tools. You'll need separate software like Mailchimp or Constant Contact to send newsletters to your donors. Little Green Light: Little Green Light includes basic email tools for donor communications, but lacks advanced newsletter features like templates, automation, or detailed analytics.

Payment Processing
DonorSearch: DonorSearch doesn't process payments. You'll need to integrate with third-party payment processors and pay additional transaction fees. Little Green Light: DonorSearch doesn't process payments. You'll need to integrate with third-party payment processors and pay additional transaction fees.

Payment methods
DonorSearch: No payment processing - research tool only
Little Green Light: No payment processing - donor management only

Credit Card Payments
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a prospect research platform, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light is a donor management system that tracks relationships but doesn't process payments directly

Apple Pay & Google Pay
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a prospect research platform, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light specializes in donor data management rather than payment acceptance

ACH / Bank Transfers
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a prospect research platform, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
DonorSearch: Not supported - DonorSearch is a prospect research platform, not a payment processor
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light is built for managing donor information and communications, not in-person payments

Customer Support
DonorSearch: 4.7/5
Little Green Light: 4.9/5

Unlimited Support
DonorSearch: DonorSearch offers limited support based on plan tier Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
DonorSearch: DonorSearch provides phone support during standard business hours Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
DonorSearch: DonorSearch offers regular training webinars and educational sessions Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
DonorSearch: DonorSearch maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs Little Green Light: Little Green Light has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
DonorSearch: DonorSearch provides live chat support during business hours
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
DonorSearch: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and chat during business hours Little Green Light: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and chat during business hours