DonorSearch focuses on prospect research while LiveImpact offers all-in-one donor management, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Donor Search VS Live Impact
DonorSearch and LiveImpact charge monthly fees plus transaction costs for donor research. Zeffy gives you donor management and zero-fee fundraising in one platform.
DonorSearch and LiveImpact focus on donor data but require separate tools for donations, events, and raffles. Zeffy handles everything your nonprofit needs.
DonorSearch requires custom pricing and LiveImpact starts at $150/month. Zeffy lets you start fundraising immediately with no monthly fees or setup costs.
DonorSearch focuses on finding potential donors but doesn't handle donations or payments. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on donations, plus built-in payment processing, email tools, and event management all in one platform.
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees and requires separate tools for payments and fundraising events. Zeffy offers everything you need with zero platform fees and zero transaction fees, saving small nonprofits thousands annually.
Yes. While DonorSearch and LiveImpact require additional software for payments, events, and communications, Zeffy combines donor management, donation processing, event ticketing, and email marketing in one free platform.
DonorSearch and LiveImpact focus on donor research but require separate tools for payments, events, and communications. Zeffy combines donor management, donation processing, event ticketing, and email marketing with zero platform fees and zero transaction fees.
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees, while DonorSearch has custom pricing plus transaction fees. Zeffy offers the same donor management capabilities with zero fees, saving small nonprofits $2,000+ annually while donors can leave voluntary contributions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
