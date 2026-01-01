DonorSearch helps you research donor prospects and Veracross manages your school operations, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and campaign tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Search VS Veracross
💯
DonorSearch charges custom pricing plus card fees, while Veracross adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
DonorSearch only handles prospect research, and Veracross focuses on school management. Zeffy provides donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
🤝
DonorSearch and Veracross offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every organization at no extra cost.
DonorSearch helps you research potential donors but can't process donations or track giving history. Zeffy handles your complete donor journey with zero fees - from first-time gifts to major donor stewardship, plus automated receipts and donor communications.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits. Zeffy offers true donor management with zero-fee donations, automated thank-you emails, giving history tracking, and donor segmentation - all designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising needs.
DonorSearch focuses on prospect research but doesn't handle donations or payments. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, plus built-in payment processing, donor tracking, and automated receipts.
Veracross is designed for schools, not nonprofits. Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero-fee donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and membership management - all in one platform.
Unlike platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, so 100% of your donations reach your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript