DonorSnap and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS E Tapestry
💰
{{Why Zeffy - Paragraphs Sub_headline_1}}: DonorSnap charges $50+ monthly plus separate payment processing fees. eTapestry costs $59+ monthly plus 2.9% transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧰
{{Why Zeffy - Paragraphs Sub_headline_2}}: DonorSnap and eTapestry focus on tracking donations after you receive them, but lack auction, raffle, ticketing, and online store capabilities. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform.
🚀
{{Why Zeffy - Paragraphs Sub_headline_3}}: DonorSnap and eTapestry require third-party integrations for payment processing and fundraising events. Zeffy provides everything you need to start accepting donations, selling tickets, and running campaigns today.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost. DonorSnap charges $50+ monthly plus payment processing fees, while eTapestry costs $59+ monthly plus $600 annually and transaction fees. With Zeffy, you track donors, process gifts, and generate reports without any subscription or processing costs.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing in one free platform. Unlike DonorSnap which requires separate payment processors, or eTapestry with complex fee structures, Zeffy handles donation forms, donor profiles, and gift processing without charging monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees. While DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus payment processing costs, and eTapestry adds $600 annually on top of transaction fees, Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting at no cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Unlike DonorSnap which requires separate payment processors, or eTapestry with its complex fee structure, Zeffy processes donations and tracks donor relationships without any fees. You get donation forms, donor profiles, and giving history all in one place.
Zeffy provides free email support and extensive help resources without charging monthly fees like DonorSnap ($50+/month) or eTapestry ($59+/month plus annual costs). You get the same quality support for donor management questions, but without the ongoing subscription costs eating into your fundraising budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript