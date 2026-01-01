DonorSnap and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
DonorSnap VS Planning Center
🤝
DonorSnap and Planning Center charge processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your mission.
🎯
DonorSnap and Planning Center focus on donor management but lack fundraising features. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
📞
DonorSnap and Planning Center limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees. While DonorSnap charges $39/month plus processing fees on every donation, Zeffy offers the same donor tracking, custom fields, and reporting at zero cost to your organization.
Planning Center charges $15/month per product plus processing fees, adding up quickly. Zeffy provides donation processing, donor tracking, and communication tools in one platform with no monthly fees or processing charges.
Yes. While DonorSnap only tracks donors and requires separate tools for payments, events, and sales, Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, online stores, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one zero-fee platform.
DonorSnap charges $39/month plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your budget. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, custom fields, and reporting with zero monthly fees or processing charges, keeping 100% of donations.
Planning Center charges $15/month per product plus processing fees, costs that add up fast. Zeffy handles donations, events, and communication in one platform with no monthly fees, so more money stays with your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript