DonorSnap VS Planning Center

Planning Center

Pricing
$39/month + card fees
Card fees + $15/mo per product
Processing fees
N/A
Not specified; may use third-party processors.
2.15% + $0.30, 0% + $0.30
US: 2.15% + $0.30 (card), 0% + $0.30 (ACH)
Platform fees
N/A
No separate fees; all features included in monthly cost.
$15/mo
Modular plans per product. Free tiers available. Paid tiers start ~$15/mo.
Monthly fees
$39/month
Starts at $39/month, scales with contact volume.
$15/mo
Modular plans per product. Free tiers available. Paid tiers start ~$15/mo.
Value for money
4.8/5
4.7/5

Features
4.8/5
Solid donor tracking, but requires separate tools for payments and fundraising features.
4.5/5
Built for churches; limited fundraising tools and higher processing fees than standalone platforms.
Donations
DonorSnap tracks donations and donor data but charges processing fees on every gift your supporters make
Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic forms, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.
Ticketing
DonorSnap doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need a separate platform to sell tickets for your fundraising events Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software for paid events and registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
DonorSnap lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages for your cause Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional tools for supporter-led fundraising.
Auctions
DonorSnap doesn't offer auction capabilities - you'll need a different platform to run silent or live auctions
Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor tracking processes.
Raffles
DonorSnap doesn't include raffle functionality - you'll need to find another tool to run your fundraising raffles
Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection.
Online store
DonorSnap doesn't provide online store features - you can't sell merchandise or products through their platform
Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store integration for selling merchandise.
Memberships
DonorSnap tracks member information and renewal dates but doesn't process membership payments directly - you'll need separate payment tools.
Planning Center offers basic member directory features but lacks automated membership renewal reminders and tiered membership management tools that growing nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM
DonorSnap offers solid donor tracking with custom fields, donation history, and basic reporting for managing your supporter relationships.
Planning Center excels at church member management with attendance tracking and small group coordination, but offers limited donor analytics and fundraising campaign tools.
Emails & Newsletter
DonorSnap includes basic email tools for donor communication but lacks advanced newsletter features like templates and automation.
Planning Center provides basic email tools for internal church communication but lacks advanced segmentation and donor engagement features for external fundraising campaigns.
Payment Processing
DonorSnap doesn't process payments. You'll need to integrate with separate payment processors and manually update donation records.
DonorSnap doesn't process payments. You'll need to integrate with separate payment processors and manually update donation records.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management system, not a payment processor
Not supported - Planning Center is built for church operations, not donation processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - DonorSnap specializes in donor tracking and CRM, not payment methods
Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment gateway features
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorSnap focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorSnap is designed for donor management, not in-person payments
Not supported - Planning Center specializes in church management tools, not mobile payments

Customer Support
4.8/5
4.5/5 Unlimited Support
DonorSnap offers limited support based on plan tier
Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours DonorSnap provides phone support during standard business hours
Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars DonorSnap offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
DonorSnap maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
DonorSnap provides live chat support during business hours Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Built for nonprofits with phone and chat support, but access varies by plan tier Church management platform with business-hours support gated by pricing plan