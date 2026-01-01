DonorSnap and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Pro Don
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing, event ticketing, raffles, and online stores in one platform.
Zeffy automatically syncs all fundraising data to donor profiles, eliminating manual entry and keeping everything connected.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing with zero fees. DonorSnap charges monthly fees and transaction fees on every donation, reducing your fundraising impact. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy offers donor management, online donations, and event ticketing all in one platform with no monthly fees. ProDon requires subscription costs plus processing fees, and you'll need separate tools for ticketing and peer-to-peer fundraising.
Yes. Zeffy includes auction tools, raffle management, event ticketing, and online stores that DonorSnap and ProDon lack. You get complete fundraising capabilities in one platform, not scattered across multiple expensive tools.
DonorSnap and ProDon charge monthly subscription fees plus processing fees on every donation. These costs add up quickly and eat into your fundraising. Zeffy operates on zero fees - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep our platform running.
Nonprofits switch because Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing, event ticketing, auctions, and raffles in one platform. No monthly fees, no transaction costs, and no need for multiple expensive tools that don't talk to each other.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
