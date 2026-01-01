Tessitura

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Both platforms support this feature Donation History & Notes per Donor - Both platforms support this feature
Donor Tags / Segments - Both platforms support this feature Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Both platforms support this feature Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Both platforms support this feature Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Both platforms support this feature
Export Donor Data Anytime - Both platforms support this feature Offline Donations Tracking - Both platforms support this feature Pre-filled donation forms - DonorSnap supports this feature; Tessitura: Information not available

Pricing
DonorSnap: N/A - No pricing information available
Tessitura: $8,000+/month plus setup fees

Processing fees:
DonorSnap: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, MasterCard, & Discover; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH: 0.8% capped at $5.00 (donations of $625+ only charged $5.00)
Tessitura: 0% - Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services

Platform fees:
DonorSnap: $10/month - Stripe integration fee
Tessitura: N/A - $8,000+ per month (quote-based, included in monthly subscription)

Monthly fees:
DonorSnap: $50/month - Starting at $50/month for up to 1,000 contacts
Tessitura: $8,000+ per month - quote-based, varies by organization size and annual revenue

Value for money:
DonorSnap: 4.8
Tessitura: 3.7

Features
DonorSnap: 4.8/5 - Intuitive donor tracking with straightforward setup. No complex training needed to get started.
Tessitura: 3.7/5 - Powerful for arts venues but steep learning curve. Requires training and technical setup time.

Donations:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap tracks donations and donor data but charges processing fees on every gift, reducing your fundraising impact
Tessitura: Built for arts organizations with complex ticketing needs. Donation processing exists but isn't the primary focus of this comprehensive system.

Ticketing:
DonorSnap: No ticketing capabilities - you'll need separate software to sell event tickets and manage attendee data
Tessitura: Industry-leading ticketing system built for theaters, museums, and performing arts venues with complex seating and subscription management.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
DonorSnap: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - basic campaign setup without advanced supporter engagement features
Tessitura: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need third-party software and manual processes to import supporter data back into Tessitura.

Auctions:
DonorSnap: No auction capabilities - you'll need additional software to run silent or live fundraising auctions
Tessitura: Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.

Raffles:
DonorSnap: No raffle functionality - requires third-party tools to run fundraising raffles and track participants
Tessitura: Tessitura doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants.

Online store:
DonorSnap: No online store features - cannot sell merchandise or products to support your mission
Tessitura: Robust merchandise and concession sales through integrated point-of-sale, designed specifically for arts venues and cultural organizations.

Memberships:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap tracks basic membership info and renewal dates, but lacks automated membership workflows and tiered benefits management that growing nonprofits need.
Tessitura: Limited membership tracking with basic renewal reminders and member categorization

Donor Management/CRM:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap provides solid donor tracking and reporting features, with customizable fields and gift processing. Good for basic donor relationship management needs.
Tessitura: Comprehensive donor database with detailed giving history, custom fields, and reporting tools

Emails & Newsletter:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap offers basic email tools but lacks advanced segmentation and automation. You'll likely need separate email marketing software for effective campaigns.
Tessitura: Basic email capabilities with limited templates and audience segmentation options

Payment Processing:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap requires third-party payment processors with additional fees. No built-in payment processing means extra setup steps and higher costs for your donors.
Tessitura: DonorSnap requires third-party payment processors with additional fees. No built-in payment processing means extra setup steps and higher costs for your donors.

Payment methods
DonorSnap: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Tessitura: Limited payments through third-party integrations

Credit Card Payments:
DonorSnap: Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Tessitura: Limited - Requires integration with third-party payment processors for credit card transactions

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
DonorSnap: Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Tessitura: Not supported - No built-in digital wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers:
DonorSnap: Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Tessitura: Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
DonorSnap: Not supported - DonorSnap is a donor management CRM, not a payment processor
Tessitura: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations

Customer Support
DonorSnap: 4.8/5
Tessitura: 3.7/5 Unlimited Support:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap offers limited support based on plan tier
Tessitura: Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap provides phone support during standard business hours
Tessitura: Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Tessitura: Tessitura offers periodic training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
Tessitura: Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides

Email:
DonorSnap: DonorSnap provides live chat support during business hours
Tessitura: Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
DonorSnap: Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
Tessitura: Tiered support based on subscription level with business hours phone and chat availability