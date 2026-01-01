DonorSnap and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Tessitura
💰
DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Tessitura starts at $8,000+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
DonorSnap lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Tessitura focuses on arts venues, not general fundraising. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
⚡
DonorSnap requires third-party payment setup. Tessitura needs extensive implementation. Zeffy gets you accepting donations in minutes, not months.
Traditional donor management systems like DonorSnap charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations while tracking supporters effectively.
Nonprofits switch because Zeffy eliminates the monthly fees and processing costs that eat into their budgets. You get donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising tools in one free platform instead of paying for multiple systems.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with built-in payment processing, while DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every gift. You keep more donations and get complete fundraising tools in one platform.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations. Zeffy is completely free and built for small nonprofits, offering donor management, fundraising tools, and payment processing without setup fees.
Yes. Unlike DonorSnap which requires separate tools for events and payments, Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. Everything you need to fundraise effectively in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
