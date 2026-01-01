Veracross

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, MasterCard, & Discover; American Express 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH 0.8% capped at $5.00 (donations of $625+ only charged $5.00)
Processing fees: 2.85% plus 30 cents per transaction for credit card; ACH payments are free
Platform fees: $10/month - Stripe integration fee
Platform fees: $55 contract fee for 10 payment plans; $20 contract fee for 2 payment plans; $0 contract fee if pay in full by June 1, 2023
Monthly fees: $50/month - Starting at $50/month for up to 1,000 contacts
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money: 4.8
Value for money: N/A

Features
4.8/5 - Donor-focused CRM with solid tracking. Needs third-party tools for events and auctions.
3.9/5 - Built for schools, not nonprofits. Requires manual workarounds and multiple integrations.
Donations: DonorSnap tracks donations and donor data but charges processing fees on every gift, reducing your fundraising impact
Donations: Veracross focuses on donor data management rather than payment processing. Needs third-party tools for events and auctions.
Built for schools, not nonprofits. Requires manual workarounds and multiple integrations.
Donations: Veracross focuses on donor data management rather than payment processing. You'll need to integrate with third-party payment processors for online giving.
Ticketing: No event ticketing features - you'll need separate software to sell tickets and manage event registration
Ticketing: Veracross doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing platforms and manual data entry to track attendees in your donor database.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising options - basic tools without comprehensive campaign management features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Veracross lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need third-party platforms and manual data entry to track supporter-led campaigns in your database.
Auctions: No auction management capabilities - you'll need additional software to run silent or live auctions
Auctions: Veracross doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery management tools - requires third-party integration for fundraising events
Raffles: Veracross doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to import participant data into your donor system.
Online store: No built-in online store functionality - cannot sell merchandise or products directly through the platform
Online store: Veracross doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software and manual processes to sync sales data with donor records.
Memberships: DonorSnap tracks member information and renewal dates but requires manual setup for automated membership workflows and communications.
Memberships: Veracross focuses on school enrollment and student records rather than nonprofit membership management. Limited tools for tracking member benefits, renewals, or engagement levels that nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM: DonorSnap offers solid donor tracking with custom fields, donation history, and reporting tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
Donor Management/CRM: Built for student information management, not donor relationships. Lacks fundraising tracking, gift acknowledgments, donor stewardship workflows, and giving history analysis that nonprofits depend on.
Emails & Newsletter: DonorSnap includes basic email tools for donor communications but lacks advanced segmentation and automated campaign features.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic communication tools designed for school announcements and parent updates. Missing nonprofit marketing features like donor segmentation, campaign tracking, or volunteer recruitment emails.
Payment Processing: DonorSnap integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, adding extra fees and requiring separate account management.
Payment Processing: DonorSnap integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, adding extra fees and requiring separate account management.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
No payment processing - requires third-party integration
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - DonorSnap focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Veracross is a school information system without built-in donation payment features
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - DonorSnap focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Veracross doesn't offer payment processing capabilities for nonprofit donations
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - DonorSnap focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Veracross focuses on school management, not payment processing for donations
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - DonorSnap focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Veracross is designed for educational institutions, not mobile donation collection

Customer Support
4.8/5
3.9/5 Unlimited Support: DonorSnap includes email support with all plans, no ticket limits
Unlimited Support: Veracross offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Hours: DonorSnap offers phone support during standard business hours Phone Support / Office Hours: DonorSnap offers phone support during standard business hours
Phone Support / Office Hours: Veracross provides phone support during standard business hours for premium subscribers
Webinars: DonorSnap offers monthly training webinars and educational sessions Webinars: DonorSnap offers monthly training webinars and educational sessions
Webinars: Veracross offers limited training webinars primarily focused on school administration rather than donor management
Help Center: DonorSnap maintains a knowledge base with articles and tutorials Help Center: DonorSnap maintains a knowledge base with articles and tutorials
Help Center: Veracross maintains a help center with documentation focused on school management features
Email: DonorSnap provides live chat support during business hours Email: DonorSnap provides live chat support during business hours
Email: Veracross provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Built for nonprofits with unlimited email support, live chat, and phone help during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Built for nonprofits with unlimited email support, live chat, and phone help during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: School-focused platform with tiered support access based on subscription level