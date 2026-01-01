DonorSnap and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donor Snap VS Zoho CRM
Both platforms focus on contact management but require separate payment processors, creating extra work and costs for your team.
DonorSnap starts at $50/month and Zoho CRM costs $20/user/month. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Neither offers auction, raffle, or event ticketing features. Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs in one place.
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero fees. Unlike DonorSnap, which charges monthly fees plus requires separate payment processors, Zeffy handles donations, donor tracking, and receipts in one platform without any costs to your organization.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising included at no cost. Zoho CRM requires expensive customization and third-party integrations to handle nonprofit needs, costing $20+ per user monthly.
Yes. Zeffy provides complete donor management plus accepts all payment types including credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. You get donation tracking, automated receipts, and payment processing in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing at zero cost. DonorSnap charges monthly fees and requires separate payment processors, creating extra costs and data entry work. With Zeffy, donations flow directly into your donor records automatically.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donation forms, event tickets, and donor tracking included free. Zoho CRM costs $20+ per user monthly and needs expensive customization to handle nonprofit fundraising, while Zeffy works perfectly out of the box.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
