Enthuse charges 1.9% per donation plus monthly fees. Blackbaud takes 2.99% plus enterprise contracts. Both platforms cost thousands annually that could fund your mission instead.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Enthuse VS Blackbaud
🎟️
Enthuse locks raffles behind paid plans and charges 1.9% + 20p per ticket. Blackbaud requires third-party tools or manual workarounds. Zeffy includes compliant raffle tools at zero cost, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission instead of paying platform fees.
🚀
Enthuse requires paid subscriptions to access raffle features, and Blackbaud needs technical implementation timelines. Zeffy works right away — create your raffle page, set ticket limits, track sales, and stay compliant without training or IT support.
🇺🇸
Enthuse is built for UK charities with support hours and compliance tools that don't match US nonprofit needs. Blackbaud requires enterprise contracts starting at $10,000+ with separate products for each tool. Zeffy gives US nonprofits everything in one platform with free support from people who understand your mission.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers and has a tap-to-pay app for in-person donations — all at zero cost. Enthuse only accepts cards, and Blackbaud requires hardware purchases and separate merchant account setup for in-person payments.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free US-based support with live chat, email, and phone help from nonprofit experts. Enthuse operates on UK time zones with UK-focused resources, while Blackbaud reserves quality support for enterprise contracts.
Zeffy charges zero fees. No monthly subscription, no processing costs, no platform fees. Other all-in-one platforms charge 1.9% to 3.5% per transaction plus monthly fees up to £40. With Zeffy, 100% of what you raise stays with your organization.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email tools at no cost. Other platforms lock these features behind paid plans or sell them as separate products.
No. Zeffy works right out of the box with no implementation required. Create forms and launch campaigns in minutes. Other platforms require technical setup, training, and often paid consultants to get started.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
