Enthuse charges UK nonprofits 1.9% + 20p per transaction. Give Lively charges US nonprofits 2.2% + 30¢. Both platforms take fees — $2,200 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Enthuse VS Give Lively
Enthuse charges £19.99–£39.99/month plus 1.9% + 20p per transaction. Give Lively passes processing fees to your supporters at checkout. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Enthuse locks raffles behind paid plans and doesn't offer auctions. Give Lively requires separate platforms for both. Zeffy includes donation forms, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place at no cost.
Enthuse support follows UK hours and focuses on UK charity rules. Give Lively offers email and chat only with slower response times during busy seasons. Zeffy gives you free phone, chat, and email support from people who understand US nonprofits.
Zeffy charges zero fees. No monthly subscription, no processing costs, no platform fees. Enthuse charges £19.99-£39.99/month plus 1.9% + 20p per transaction. Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout. With Zeffy, 100% of what you raise stays with your organization.
Both Enthuse and Give Lively require separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place, so you can manage everything without switching tools or paying separate fees.
Enthuse offers UK-focused support during UK hours. Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your work and respond when you need help most.
Yes. Zeffy connects directly to your bank account through Stripe, so funds go straight to you. No third-party holds, no waiting for transfers. Unlike Enthuse and Give Lively, you control your money and see exactly where every dollar goes.
Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers and offers a Tap to Pay app for in-person donations — all fee-free. Enthuse doesn't offer ACH transfers, and neither platform has native in-person payment tools. You get more payment options without the extra costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
