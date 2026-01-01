Enthuse charges 1.9% per donation plus monthly fees. Greater Giving takes 5% plus $130/month. Both platforms cost thousands — $1,900 on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Enthuse VS Greater Giving
💸
Greater Giving takes 5% plus monthly fees starting at $130, Enthuse charges £19.99–£39.99/month plus 1.9% per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees so 100% of every donation stays with your mission.
📅
Greater Giving focuses on auction nights, Enthuse locks key tools behind paid tiers. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, memberships, CRM, and email in one place with zero fees year-round.
🚀
Greater Giving requires setup calls and training, Enthuse needs paid plans for most features. Zeffy works right away — create your first form and start raising funds today, no fees, no barriers.
Zeffy charges zero fees. No monthly subscription, no processing costs, no platform fees. Enthuse charges £19.99-£39.99/month plus 1.9% + 20p per transaction. Greater Giving charges $130+/month plus 5% platform fees plus credit card processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of what you raise stays with your organization.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, CRM, and email tools at no cost. Both Enthuse and Greater Giving lock key features behind paid plans, so you'll pay monthly fees just to access the tools you need to fundraise effectively.
No. Zeffy works right away — create your first donation form or event page in minutes and start raising funds today. Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions, while Enthuse offers limited onboarding support unless you pay for higher tiers.
Yes. Zeffy handles everything from galas to daily donations in one place. While Enthuse focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns and Greater Giving is built mainly for events, Zeffy gives you ticketing, auctions, memberships, online stores, and donor management — all fee-free.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit. Enthuse operates on UK hours with slow response times during busy seasons. Greater Giving reserves priority support for paid customers only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript