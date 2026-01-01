Enthuse charges 1.9% + 20p per transaction plus monthly fees up to £40. OneCause takes 5% platform fees plus $500 setup costs. Both charge thousands annually — small nonprofits lose money that should go to mission work.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Enthuse VS OneCause
💸
Enthuse takes 1.9% + 20p per transaction plus up to £40/month. OneCause charges $2,995/year upfront plus 5% platform fees. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% of what you raise goes to your mission.
🇺🇸
Enthuse is designed for UK charities with UK-focused support and compliance. OneCause requires enterprise contracts for full access. Zeffy is built for small US nonprofits with tools, tax receipting, and support that work for your reality.
🚀
Enthuse locks features behind paid plans. OneCause requires training and setup fees to get started. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email in one place — free to start, easy to use, ready in minutes.
Zeffy charges zero fees. No monthly subscription, no processing costs, no platform fees. Enthuse charges £19.99-£39.99/month plus 1.9% + 20p per transaction. OneCause takes 5% of funds raised plus 4.35% + $0.35 processing fees, with annual plans starting at $2,995. With Zeffy, 100% of what you raise stays with your organization.
No. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email tools at no cost. Both Enthuse and OneCause lock key features behind paid plans, so you'll pay monthly or annual fees just to access the tools you need to fundraise effectively.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. OneCause reserves priority support and phone access for enterprise customers paying thousands annually. Enthuse offers UK-focused support during UK hours, which can be challenging for US nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes tap-to-pay for in-person donations, online forms, ACH bank transfers, and digital wallets — all fee-free. Enthuse lacks in-person tools and ACH options. OneCause limits in-person features to events only.
Never. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and full CRM access at zero cost. Enthuse requires paid plans for raffles and advanced features. OneCause locks most tools behind expensive annual contracts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
