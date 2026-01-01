Enthuse charges 1.9% + 20p per donation. Raise 365 takes 8% total — $800 on every $10,000 raised. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Enthuse VS Raise 365
Enthuse and Raise 365 take up to 8% off every ticket sold through platform fees and processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps every dollar for your mission.
Enthuse locks raffles behind paid plans and Raise 365's unclear setup leaves small teams guessing. Zeffy gives you raffles, donations, ticketing, and email in one place with no training required.
Enthuse's support follows UK hours and Raise 365's team is slow to respond when issues arise. Zeffy's US-based team answers questions by chat, email, and phone during your fundraising crunch.
Zeffy charges zero fees. No monthly subscription, no processing costs, no platform fees. Other all-in-one platforms like Enthuse charge £19.99-£39.99/month plus 1.9% + 20p per transaction, while Raise 365 takes 5% + 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. With Zeffy, 100% of what you raise stays with your organization.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email tools at no cost. Most all-in-one platforms lock these features behind paid plans, so you'll pay monthly fees just to access the tools you need to fundraise effectively.
Most organizations launch their first campaign the same day they sign up. Zeffy's built for small teams with no tech experience required. Unlike other platforms with complex setups or limited help resources, you can create your first form and start raising funds in under 30 minutes.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay — all with zero fees. Enthuse only offers card payments with 1.9% + 20p fees and no ACH option. Raise 365 limits ACH to recurring gifts only and charges 5% + 2.9% + $0.30 per donation.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support from real people who understand US nonprofits. Enthuse's support follows UK hours and regulations. Raise 365 has poor support reviews with unclear response times and no dedicated nonprofit team.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
