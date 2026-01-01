Eventbrite takes $6,600 + fees on every $100,000 raised. Donorbox takes $2,950. Both charge nonprofits — while Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, and CRM free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventbrite VS Donorbox
💸
Eventbrite takes 6.6% + $1.79 per ticket, and Donorbox charges 2.95% per donation. Zeffy is 100% free, so your gala, walk-a-thon, or community event raises more for your mission.
🎟️
Eventbrite and Donorbox don't support raffles or 50/50 draws. Zeffy includes raffle tools at no cost, so you can sell tickets, track sales, and stay compliant without paying a cent or patching together workarounds.
🎪
Eventbrite only handles ticketing, and Donorbox locks key features behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and donor follow-up in one place with zero fees and no upgrades required.
Yes. Zeffy handles ticketing, donations, raffles, and merchandise sales with zero fees. Eventbrite charges 6.6% + $1.79 per ticket plus processing fees, so a $50 ticket costs your supporters $56.29. With Zeffy, that same $50 goes entirely to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers alongside credit cards, so major donors can give larger amounts without hitting card limits. Eventbrite only processes card payments, which can cap your biggest gifts at credit card limits.
Yes. Zeffy captures donor profiles, tracks giving history, and lets you send follow-up emails directly from the platform. Eventbrite only tracks attendees for events, not donor relationships, so you miss opportunities to build lasting support.
Yes. Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, and merchandise sales with zero fees. Eventbrite only handles tickets and charges 6.6% + $1.79 per ticket, while Donorbox focuses on donations but charges 2.95% per gift. With Zeffy, you run complete fundraising events without juggling platforms or losing money to fees.
Yes. Zeffy offers live chat and phone support from people who understand nonprofits. Eventbrite reserves phone support for premium plans and slows down during peak seasons. Donorbox only offers email support with 24-48 hour delays when you need help most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
