Eventbrite charges 6.6% + $1.79 per ticket for events. Square charges 2.9% + $0.30 but lacks event tools. Both take fees — nonprofits lose thousands.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Eventbrite takes 6.6% + $1.79 per ticket, and Square charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar from your event goes to your mission.
🤝
Eventbrite tracks attendees and Square tracks customers, but neither helps you build donor relationships. Zeffy gives you donor profiles, giving history, and follow-up tools to turn one-time guests into repeat supporters.
🎟️
Eventbrite only handles ticketing, and Square only sells products. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one place with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy handles ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and merchandise sales in one place. Eventbrite only sells tickets — you'll need separate tools for donations, raffles, and donor follow-up, plus pay fees on each platform.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, service fees, or monthly charges. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Zeffy captures donor profiles, tracks giving history, and lets you send follow-up emails directly from the platform. You can nurture relationships and encourage repeat giving without needing a separate CRM or email tool.
Yes. Zeffy lets you sell tickets, collect donations, run raffles, and sell merchandise all in one place with zero fees. Eventbrite only handles ticketing — you'd need separate platforms for donations and other fundraising activities.
Most ticketing platforms take 3-7% plus fixed fees per ticket because they're built for commercial events. Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits — we're 100% free so every ticket sale goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
