EventCreate and Qtego help you build event websites and run auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, auction tools, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your fundraising events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
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EventCreate and Qtego charge monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
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EventCreate only builds event websites, while Qtego lacks auctions and raffles. Zeffy handles ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, and donor management together.
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EventCreate and Qtego limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support via chat, email, and phone whenever you need help.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, eating into your fundraising dollars. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Qtego requires custom quotes and charges card fees per ticket, making costs unpredictable. Zeffy offers transparent, zero-fee event management with built-in donation tools, raffles, and auctions. You get comprehensive fundraising features without the hefty price tag that cuts into your mission funding.
Unlike EventCreate and Qtego that focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including donation pages, membership management, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and donor CRM. You get everything needed to grow your nonprofit in one free platform.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Qtego requires custom quotes plus card fees. Both platforms eat into your fundraising dollars. Zeffy is 100% free with no hidden costs or monthly fees.
Unlike EventCreate and Qtego that focus only on event ticketing, Zeffy combines event management with complete fundraising tools. You get auctions, raffles, donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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