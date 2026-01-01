EventGives and Swell Fundraising help you run auctions and events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you everything you need for successful fundraising events — ticketing, bidding, donor management, and payment processing — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation and ticket sale.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Gives VS Swell Fundraising
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EventGives takes 4.5% and Swell takes 5% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon actually raises money for your mission.
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EventGives lacks auctions and stores, while Swell missing memberships and merchandise. Zeffy gives you ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
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EventGives and Swell limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization, no matter your event size.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees on everything - tickets, donations, auctions, and raffles. EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees, while Swell charges 5% plus card fees on every transaction.
Yes, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores - all fee-free. Most event platforms focus only on ticketing and charge fees on everything.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your ticket sales and donations reach your cause. EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees from every transaction, reducing your fundraising revenue.
Unlike Swell's 5% platform fee plus card fees, Zeffy keeps all your event revenue intact. You get the same ticketing and donation tools without losing money to platform charges.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores - all fee-free. EventGives and Swell focus mainly on events and charge fees on everything.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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