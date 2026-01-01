Eventgroove charges 7.5% on fundraising campaigns. Raise 365 charges 8% total fees. Both platforms take hundreds from every $10,000 raised — money that could go to your mission instead.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventgroove VS Raise 365
Eventgroove charges 7.5% and Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser stays at $1,000 — no math, no cuts, no surprises.
Eventgroove charges 7.5% per ticket and Raise 365 locks raffles behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes to your cause.
Eventgroove's tools are built for corporate events and Raise 365's platform has frequent technical issues. Zeffy's designed for small nonprofit teams — launch your first campaign in under 30 minutes with free support from people who understand fundraising.
Yes. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams who need to launch campaigns fast without training. Other platforms like Eventgroove require setup across multiple features, while Raise 365 has technical issues that disrupt fundraising. With Zeffy, you can launch your first campaign in under 30 minutes.
Zeffy's support team specializes in nonprofit fundraising with free live chat, email, and phone help. Other platforms focus on corporate clients or have unclear support access. We answer questions within hours and offer step-by-step guides built for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing costs, or monthly charges. Other all-in-one platforms like Eventgroove charge up to 7.5% plus card fees, while Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free.
Yes. Zeffy lets you run unlimited donation forms, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and raffles without paying per campaign or hitting feature limits. Other platforms charge service fees on each campaign or lock features behind paid plans, which adds up fast when you're running multiple efforts.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Many competitors only support card payments or limit ACH to recurring gifts only, which restricts options for donors who prefer bank transfers or digital wallets for larger gifts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
