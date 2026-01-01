Eventify and Zkipster help you manage events, but they charge fees that add up quickly for fundraising galas and community events. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, guest management, and donation tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventify VS Zkipster
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Eventify and Zkipster charge $99-475/month plus fees on every ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
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Eventify and Zkipster manage attendees but can't process donations or run raffles. Zeffy handles ticketing, auctions, and donation collection in one platform.
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Eventify and Zkipster require complex setup and training. Zeffy gets your donation page live in minutes with templates built for nonprofit fundraising.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no per-ticket charges, no hidden costs. Eventify costs $99/month plus $1 per ticket, while Zkipster charges $475/month. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what you raise.
Yes. Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH payments, and our Tap to Pay app for in-person events. Eventify and Zkipster lack these payment options and focus on guest management rather than fundraising.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no platform fees, while Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket sold. You keep every dollar raised for your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zkipster costs $475/month and focuses only on guest management without fundraising tools. Zeffy provides complete event management plus auctions, raffles, and donation processing - all at zero cost to your organization.
Yes. While Eventify and Zkipster focus solely on event management, Zeffy combines event ticketing with peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, membership management, and donor CRM - creating one unified fundraising platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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