Eventleaf and Zkipster help you manage events and registrations, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf VS Zkipster
💰
Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees, and Zkipster costs $475/month. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Eventleaf and Zkipster handle events but lack auctions, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy gives you ticketing, auctions, donations, and CRM tools without juggling multiple platforms.
⚡
Eventleaf and Zkipster require setup time and training. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with templates and tools designed specifically for small nonprofits.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with zero platform fees, while Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised instead of losing money to platform costs.
Unlike Zkipster's $475/month cost, Zeffy is completely free with built-in donation processing, auctions, and raffles. Zkipster lacks fundraising tools and requires expensive add-ons for basic nonprofit needs.
Yes, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, online stores, and membership tracking. Event platforms like Eventleaf and Zkipster only handle ticketing.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on everything - events, donations, auctions, and raffles. Event platforms charge per ticket or monthly fees, eating into your budget.
Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy handles your complete fundraising needs year-round. You get donor management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and membership tools without switching between multiple systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript