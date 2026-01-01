Evently helps you find event vendors while PatronManager (now Leap Event Technology) offers ticketing and donor management for arts organizations — but both charge fees that reduce your event revenue. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees, so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Evently VS Patron Manager
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Evently and PatronManager charge monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or concert actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
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Evently only handles ticketing while PatronManager focuses on arts patron management. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.
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Evently and PatronManager require technical setup and database maintenance. Zeffy gets you fundraising today with simple forms that work immediately, no IT team required.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not just events. While Evently and PatronManager charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free. You get donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform without paying platform fees or monthly subscriptions.
Event platforms like Evently charge 3-5% per ticket plus monthly fees, while PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but your organization keeps 100% of what you raise.
Yes. Unlike event-focused platforms, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. You can run donation campaigns, sell memberships, manage online stores, host auctions and raffles, and launch peer-to-peer campaigns. Event platforms typically only handle ticketing and basic donations.
Zeffy offers free event ticketing with no platform fees, while Evently charges 3-5% per ticket plus monthly fees and PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket. Your organization keeps 100% of ticket sales with Zeffy.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and basic donations. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: events, donations, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All completely free, so more money stays with your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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