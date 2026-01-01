Evently and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete event management with ticketing, registration, and donor tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Evently VS Zoho Backstage
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Evently and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon keeps every dollar raised.
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Evently only handles ticketing while Zoho Backstage lacks donation tools. Zeffy combines events, auctions, raffles, and donations in one platform.
☎️
Evently and Zoho Backstage limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every nonprofit at no cost.
Zeffy offers zero fees on all transactions while event platforms charge monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Plus, Zeffy includes complete fundraising tools like donations, auctions, and raffles that event platforms lack.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy charges zero fees on tickets, donations, and all fundraising activities, letting you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Zeffy charges zero fees on ticket sales and donations, while Evently takes monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Plus, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, and donor management that Evently lacks.
Zeffy provides zero-fee ticketing and built-in donation processing, while Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus card fees and requires separate tools for donations. Zeffy also includes auction and raffle features that Backstage doesn't offer.
Yes, Zeffy is a complete fundraising platform with ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy supports your year-round fundraising needs without any fees.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy charges zero fees on tickets, donations, and all fundraising activities, letting you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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