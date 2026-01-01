Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% fees. Greater Giving starts at $130/month plus 5% platform fees. Both add up to thousands in costs before you raise a dollar.
Flipcause VS Greater Giving
Flipcause starts at $125/month plus 6.9% per gift. Greater Giving charges $130/month, 5% platform fees, plus setup costs. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your work.
Flipcause asks donors to cover 6.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Greater Giving adds processing fees on top of platform costs. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit.
Flipcause locks raffles and peer-to-peer behind $125/month plans. Greater Giving requires paid subscriptions for full auction and ticketing features. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and donor CRM from day one with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero subscription fees, and zero transaction fees to nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Every nonprofit gets access to donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, memberships, and a full donor database from day one. No paid plans required. No features locked behind upgrades.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution when they give. This keeps Zeffy free for nonprofits while letting supporters choose to help sustain the platform. There's never any obligation or pressure.
Most all-in-one platforms lock essential tools behind paid plans because they need revenue to cover costs. Zeffy works differently - we give you donations, events, raffles, and donor management for free from day one.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and donor communication with zero monthly fees. You get everything you need to fundraise year-round without subscription costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
