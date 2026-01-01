Greater Giving

Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Varies - $125/mo + 6.9% + card fees per gift
Varies - 4% + card fees + event packages
Processing fees: N/A - No pricing information available vs N/A - Credit card processing fees apply (exact percentage not disclosed publicly)
Platform fees: N/A - No platform fees mentioned vs 5% platform fee
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available vs $130/month - Starting at $130/month
Value for money: 4.7 vs N/A

Features
4.5/5 - Comprehensive event and fundraising tools, but most require paid plan upgrades.
4.0/5 - Strong event features for galas, but lacks memberships, online store, and year-round fundraising tools.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields; advanced features require a paid plan. vs Donation forms with recurring giving; full features require paid plans starting at $130/month.
Ticketing: Event ticketing with registration and check-in tools; available on paid plans only. vs Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; requires paid subscription.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with individual fundraising pages and team leaderboards; paid plans required. vs Peer-to-peer campaigns with supporter pages and leaderboards; requires higher-tier paid plan and setup assistance.
Auctions: Silent auction tools with mobile bidding, item management, and auto-outbid notifications. vs Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools for galas and fundraisers.
Raffles: Raffle campaigns with ticket sales and winner selection; Raffle campaigns with ticket sales and winner selection; available on higher-tier paid plans. vs Raffle and auction tools for live events; mobile bidding available on paid plans.
Online store: Product sales and merchandise store with inventory tracking; requires paid subscription. vs No online store functionality; No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising rather than merchandise sales.
Memberships: Membership management with recurring billing, member portals, and tiered levels; requires paid subscription. vs No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than ongoing member programs.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation; Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation; part of paid tiers. vs Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across fundraising campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter: Built-in email campaigns with templates and donor communication tools; available on paid plans only. vs Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; limited donor engagement features.
Payment Processing: Stripe integration with credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; standard processing fees and monthly platform costs apply. vs Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fee plus card processing costs. limited donor engagement features.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Stripe integration with credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; standard processing fees and monthly platform costs apply.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges 5% platform fee plus card processing costs.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers; no in-person tools for events. vs Credit cards and ACH transfers; no digital wallets or general in-person options.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts all major credit and debit cards through integrated processing with standard fees. vs Accepts all major credit and debit cards through integrated processing.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile checkout. vs Digital wallet payments not supported.
ACH / Bank Transfers: Supports ACH bank transfers for recurring donations to reduce processing costs. vs Supports ACH bank transfers; donors must complete bank account verification.
Tap to Pay App: Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware for events. vs General in-person payment collection not supported.

Customer Support
4.7/5 vs 4.2/5
Unlimited Support: Support access depends on plan tier - Support access depends on plan tier - free users get limited help, priority support starts at $99/mo vs Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - Phone support available on higher-tier plans only - basic users rely on email and chat vs Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only
Webinars: Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - content focused on platform features vs No regular webinars or training sessions - No regular webinars or training sessions - primarily self-service setup and learning
Help Center: Comprehensive resource library and guides accessible 24/7 without hidden fees or paywalls vs Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits
Email: Email support with standard business hours response times - Email support with standard business hours response times - no dedicated nonprofit team vs Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier - Support access depends on plan tier - priority help starts at $99/mo with phone support on higher plans only vs Support access depends on plan tier - priority help for paid customers starting at $130/mo with phone support