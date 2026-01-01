Flipcause charges $125/month before you raise a dollar. Mightycause takes 1.99% from every donation. Both platforms limit features and charge fees that eat into your mission funding.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Flipcause VS Mightycause
🎟️
Flipcause locks raffles behind a $125/month plan and Mightycause doesn't offer raffle tools at all. Zeffy includes compliant online raffles from day one, so you can sell tickets, track sales, and pick winners without fees eating into your proceeds.
💯
Flipcause asks donors to cover 6.9% per ticket and Mightycause takes 2% off the top. Zeffy never charges your nonprofit or your supporters — so 100% of every raffle ticket sale goes straight to your mission.
🧰
Flipcause requires a paid subscription to access raffle features and Mightycause forces you to use third-party tools. Zeffy gives you everything you need in one place — ticket limits, winner selection, compliance tracking — all free, all the time.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero monthly fees. Unlike Flipcause and Mightycause that charge $125/month or lock tools behind paid plans, you get everything free from day one.
No. Zeffy includes built-in auction, raffle, and store tools at no extra cost. While Flipcause requires paid subscriptions and Mightycause needs third-party integrations, you can run complete campaigns in one place with zero fees.
Never. Zeffy covers all processing costs so donors give exactly what they intend. Unlike platforms that ask donors to cover 6.9% or 7.9% in fees, your supporters see 100% of their gift go to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free live chat, email, and phone support from day one. While Flipcause and Mightycause limit help to paid plans starting at $99/month, you get unlimited support from fundraising experts who understand your work.
No. Zeffy accepts credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers with zero fees. While other platforms charge processing fees on every transaction, you keep 100% of donations no matter how supporters choose to give.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript