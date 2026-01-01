Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% fees. OneCause takes 5% of everything raised plus $500 upfront. Both platforms eat into your fundraising — $5,000 lost on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Flipcause VS OneCause
Flipcause takes $125/month plus 6.9% per gift. OneCause charges $500 upfront plus 5% of everything raised. Zeffy is 100% free so you keep every donation.
Flipcause asks donors to cover 6.9% + 30¢ per transaction. OneCause adds processing fees on top of platform cuts. Zeffy never charges your donors or your nonprofit.
Flipcause locks raffles and peer-to-peer behind $125/month plans. OneCause requires $2,995/year to access auction tools. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and CRM from day one with zero fees.
Because they know their fees add up fast. Flipcause has no accessible pricing page, while OneCause buries costs behind sales calls. Zeffy is upfront: $0 fees, always. No hidden costs, no surprises, no sales pressure.
Yes. While OneCause focuses only on events and Flipcause locks tools behind paid tiers, Zeffy handles everything in one place. Run galas, sell memberships, launch peer-to-peer campaigns, and manage donors — all with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management from day one — all 100% free. While Flipcause and OneCause lock essential tools behind paid plans starting at $125-$200/month, you get everything with zero fees.
A lot. Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% per gift, while OneCause takes 5% plus setup fees starting at $200. With Zeffy's zero fees, a nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves $4,000+ compared to these platforms — money that goes straight to your mission.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit — no plan upgrades required. Both Flipcause and OneCause limit their best support to paid tiers, but we believe every organization deserves real help from people who understand fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
