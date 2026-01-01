Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% fees. RallyUp takes 2.9-6.9% per transaction. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $6,900 on every $100,000 raised with Flipcause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Flipcause VS RallyUp
Flipcause takes $125/month plus 6.9% per ticket. RallyUp charges up to 6.9% depending on your campaign. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every raffle ticket sale goes straight to your mission.
Flipcause and RallyUp take a percentage of every ticket you sell. Zeffy covers all costs through voluntary donor contributions, so your raffle actually raises money instead of paying for software.
Flipcause locks raffles behind paid plans. RallyUp requires upgrades to access raffle tools. Zeffy gives you raffles, donations, events, and donor tracking from day one with zero fees and no paywalls.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns from day one with zero fees. While Flipcause and RallyUp require paid upgrades for these tools, you get everything free and keep 100% of what you raise.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, phone, and email support to every nonprofit with responses in under 6 hours. Unlike competitors who limit support to paid tiers, our fundraising experts understand your work and help you succeed.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships from day one with zero fees. While Flipcause and RallyUp lock most tools behind paid plans, you get everything free and keep 100% of what you raise.
A lot. Flipcause charges $125/month plus fees, while RallyUp takes 2.9-6.9% per transaction. With Zeffy's zero fees, a nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves $3,000+ that goes straight to their mission instead.
Absolutely. While competitors limit support to paid tiers, Zeffy gives every nonprofit free live chat, phone, and email support from fundraising experts who respond in under 6 hours and actually understand your work.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
