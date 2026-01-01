FundRazr and SpotFund help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they take a cut of every donation through platform and processing fees. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools plus donor management, event ticketing, and email marketing — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
FundRazr VS SpotFund
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card fees, while SpotFund takes card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
FundRazr and SpotFund only handle crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one platform.
FundRazr and SpotFund provide basic contact collection with limited follow-up tools. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and automated acknowledgments to strengthen relationships.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 5% platform fees plus card processing fees, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation while getting comprehensive fundraising tools beyond just campaign pages.
Yes. While FundRazr and SpotFund only offer campaign pages, Zeffy provides event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management all in one platform at zero cost.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic contact collection with limited donor insights. Zeffy includes full donor management and CRM tools to track relationships, engagement history, and communication preferences at no extra cost.
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. SpotFund charges card fees that reduce your total. Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Crowdfunding platforms limit you to campaign pages only. When you need events, auctions, or donor management, you'll pay for multiple tools. Zeffy grows with you, offering everything in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
