Both platforms charge 5% platform fees, but Greater Giving adds $130/month plus setup costs. Funraise offers more year-round tools while Greater Giving focuses on events.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Funraise VS Greater Giving
Funraise takes 5% plus card fees, Greater Giving charges setup fees starting at $200 and monthly fees from $130. Zeffy is 100% free, so every donation goes to your mission instead of software costs.
Greater Giving is built for auction nights but charges separately for year-round giving. Funraise requires paid plans for full features. Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and CRM in one place at zero cost.
Funraise gates support and features by plan tier starting at $99/mo. Greater Giving requires paid subscriptions for full auction tools. Zeffy gives every nonprofit full access to all features, unlimited support, and zero fees from day one.
Yes. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one platform at zero cost. Both Funraise and Greater Giving charge platform fees and require paid plans for full features.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations. Funraise takes 5% plus card fees, while Greater Giving charges 4% plus card fees plus monthly fees starting at $130. On $10,000 raised, that's $500-600+ saved with Zeffy.
No. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2-6 hour response times for all nonprofits. Both competitors gate support behind paid plans and prioritize enterprise customers over small nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy handles your gala, auctions, and ticketing plus donations, memberships, and donor management all year long at zero cost. Greater Giving focuses only on events while Funraise requires paid plans for full features.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free support to all nonprofits with 2-6 hour response times. Both Funraise and Greater Giving gate support behind paid plans starting at $99-130/month.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
