Funraise takes 5% of every donation plus processing fees. Mightycause charges 1.99% + $0.30 per transaction. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,500 vs $990 on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Funraise VS Mightycause
🆓
Funraise takes 5% plus card fees, Mightycause takes 2% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission instead of your tools.
🎟️
Funraise and Mightycause require integrations or workarounds for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one platform at no cost.
🤝
Funraise gates support by plan tier and Mightycause reserves phone support for paid subscribers. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2–6 hour response times for every nonprofit.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform at zero cost. Both Funraise and Mightycause charge platform fees and require third-party tools for auctions and raffles, adding complexity and extra costs.
No. Zeffy gives you complete access to all features from day one with zero fees. Both Funraise and Mightycause gate their best features behind paid plans, forcing you to upgrade to unlock custom branding and advanced tools.
Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2-6 hour response times for all nonprofits. Both Funraise and Mightycause reserve priority support and phone access for paid subscribers, leaving free users with limited help options.
Yes. Zeffy's Tap to Pay app lets anyone on your team accept payments directly from their phone at events or in the community. Both Funraise and Mightycause require separate hardware and third-party integrations for in-person payments.
Yes. Zeffy provides the same fast, free support to every nonprofit regardless of size or fundraising volume. Both Funraise and Mightycause tier their support based on plan level, giving priority to paying customers.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript