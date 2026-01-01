Funraise takes 5% of every donation. MoneyDolly takes 20%. On $10,000 raised, that's $500 vs $2,000 going to software instead of your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Funraise VS MoneyDolly
💯
Funraise charges 5% platform fees and MoneyDolly takes 20% before funds reach your account. Zeffy covers all fees so your raffle, bake sale, or gala raises money for your mission, not your tools.
🎟️
Funraise requires third-party integrations for raffles and auctions. MoneyDolly locks raffles and ticketing behind paid plans. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, ticketing, auctions, and product sales in one free platform.
💳
Funraise and MoneyDolly only accept credit cards. Zeffy supports ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments with no card reader — so donors give how they want and you save on fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly subscriptions. Other all-in-one platforms charge 5-20% platform fees plus processing costs. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one free platform. Most all-in-one platforms require paid plans or third-party integrations for these features, adding costs to your fundraiser.
Zeffy offers free support with 2-6 hour response times for all nonprofits. Many all-in-one platforms gate support by plan tier or charge for phone support, leaving smaller organizations waiting longer for help.
Yes. Zeffy accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers, and all major credit cards at zero cost. Funraise and MoneyDolly limit payment options or charge processing fees that cut into your donations.
No. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and donor management for free. Other all-in-one platforms lock key features behind paid plans or charge monthly fees that drain your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript