Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. CauseVox charges $250/month plus fees. Compare two platforms that cost nonprofits money.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give Lively VS CauseVox
💸
Give Lively passes processing fees to your donors at checkout. CauseVox charges monthly fees starting at $95 plus processing costs. Zeffy covers all transaction fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
🎟️
Give Lively requires separate platforms for raffles and auctions. CauseVox limits ticketing and events to paid plans. Zeffy includes donation forms, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place at zero cost.
🤝
Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons. CauseVox limits full support to paid subscribers. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who respond when you need help most.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, while CauseVox charges monthly fees plus processing fees. Zeffy covers all transaction costs, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Give Lively and CauseVox require separate tools for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place, so you can manage everything without switching tools or paying extra fees.
Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons. CauseVox limits support by plan tier. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your work and respond when you need help most.
Yes. Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments through our Tap to Pay app — all at zero cost. Give Lively and CauseVox require separate hardware for in-person giving and CauseVox doesn't offer ACH transfers at all.
No. Zeffy includes donor management, email campaigns, and CRM tools for free from day one. CauseVox charges monthly fees starting at $95 to access full features, while Give Lively requires paid plans for advanced donor tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript