Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. GiveSmart charges $3,000 annually plus 3.5% fees — $6,500 gone on every $100,000 raised before your mission sees a dollar.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give Lively VS GiveSmart
💸
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout. GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
🗓️
Give Lively requires separate platforms for auctions and raffles. GiveSmart is built for big events, not everyday fundraising. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and memberships in one place with zero fees.
🤝
Give Lively offers email support that slows down when you need it most. GiveSmart gates priority help behind enterprise plans. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free, unlimited support from fundraising experts who respond fast.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, while GiveSmart charges 3.5% on every transaction. Zeffy covers all credit card and transaction fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Give Lively requires separate platforms for auctions and raffles, while GiveSmart charges $3,000+ annually for event tools. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place — all completely free.
Give Lively offers limited email and chat support, while GiveSmart gates phone support behind higher-tier plans. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support to all nonprofits — live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit fundraising experts.
Give Lively only offers recurring donations, while GiveSmart has no membership or store features. Zeffy includes full membership management with tiers and self-service portals, plus an online store for merchandise — all fee-free.
GiveSmart requires enterprise onboarding calls and complex setup, while Give Lively offers limited self-service resources. Zeffy gets you fundraising in under 30 minutes with no training required — just create your form and go.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript