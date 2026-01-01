Give Lively charges 2.2% + $0.30 per donation. GivingFuel takes 2% plus $9/month. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,200 vs $2,000 on every $100,000 raised.
Give Lively VS GivingFuel
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout. GivingFuel charges monthly fees plus platform fees on every donation. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every dollar goes to your mission.
Give Lively requires separate tools for raffles and auctions. GivingFuel gates ticketing and peer-to-peer behind premium plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one place with zero fees.
Give Lively adds processing fees at checkout that confuse donors. GivingFuel takes platform fees on top of card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your supporters see exactly what they're giving, not a surcharge.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, while GivingFuel charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus platform fees. Zeffy covers all transaction fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Both Give Lively and GivingFuel require separate platforms for raffles and auctions. GivingFuel also locks ticketing behind paid plans. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place with zero fees.
Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons. GivingFuel gates phone support behind premium plans. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your work and respond when you need help most.
Give Lively requires paid plans for advanced features, while GivingFuel charges $9-$299 monthly plus platform fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools with zero monthly fees or platform charges.
Both Give Lively and GivingFuel require separate hardware for in-person payments at events. Zeffy includes a native Tap to Pay app that turns any phone into a payment terminal with zero fees, perfect for galas and fundraising events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
