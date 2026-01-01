Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus $130/month — $6,500 gone on every $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give Lively VS Greater Giving
💸
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. Greater Giving charges platform fees, setup fees, and monthly subscriptions. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
🧩
Give Lively requires separate tools for auctions and raffles. Greater Giving is built for events but not year-round giving. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one place.
🧾
Give Lively adds processing fees at checkout that confuse supporters. Greater Giving charges nonprofits directly with complex pricing. Zeffy covers all fees so donors see exactly what they're giving.
Yes. Zeffy covers all processing fees so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership dues. Give Lively and Greater Giving charge processing fees that add up fast, especially for small nonprofits.
No. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform. Give Lively requires separate platforms for auctions and raffles. Greater Giving focuses mainly on events.
Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts via phone, chat, and email. Give Lively offers limited email and chat support. Greater Giving reserves priority support for paid customers only.
Zeffy's Tap to Pay app lets anyone on your team accept payments from their phone at events. Give Lively requires separate hardware, and Greater Giving only offers mobile bidding tools.
Yes. Zeffy includes membership management with automated dues collection and member portals. Give Lively only offers recurring donations, and Greater Giving focuses on events, not ongoing memberships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript