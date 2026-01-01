Give Lively charges 2.2% + $0.30 per donation. Mightycause takes 1.99% + $0.30. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $2,200 vs $1,990 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give Lively VS Mightycause
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, and Mightycause takes up to 1.99% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees — no platform cuts, no processing fees, no hidden costs. You keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and raffle entry.
Give Lively and Mightycause don't include auction or raffle tools, so you're stuck adding third-party platforms and managing multiple logins. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, and stores in one place — no extra fees, no tool sprawl.
Give Lively slows down support during busy seasons, and Mightycause reserves phone support for paid plans starting at $99/month. Zeffy gives you free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts — live chat, email, and phone — whenever you need help.
Give Lively and Mightycause require paid plans for custom branding and advanced features. Zeffy gives you full access to custom forms, branding, and all fundraising tools from day one — no upgrades, no feature gates, no fees.
Both Give Lively and Mightycause require separate hardware and third-party integrations for in-person payments. Zeffy includes a native Tap to Pay app so anyone on your team can accept payments directly from their phone — no extra setup, no fees.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, while Mightycause charges up to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Both Give Lively and Mightycause require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and online stores. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform — so you can manage everything without switching tools or paying extra fees.
Give Lively offers email and chat support with slower response times during busy seasons. Mightycause reserves phone support for paid plans starting at $99/month. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who respond when you need help most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
