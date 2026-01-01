MoneyDolly takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Give Lively takes $220. Both charge fees — Zeffy takes $0 and gives you the same tools free.
Give Lively VS MoneyDolly
Give Lively shifts processing fees to your supporters at checkout. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation before you see it. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every gift goes to your mission, not your payment processor.
Give Lively requires separate platforms for raffles and auctions. MoneyDolly locks ticketing and peer-to-peer behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and donor management in one free platform.
Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons. MoneyDolly provides limited support with no nonprofit specialists. Zeffy gives you free, unlimited support from fundraising experts who understand your work.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, and MoneyDolly takes 20% plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of donations reach your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one free platform. Give Lively requires separate platforms for auctions and raffles, while MoneyDolly locks these features behind paid plans.
Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support from nonprofit fundraising experts who respond quickly. Give Lively offers email and chat only with slower response times, while MoneyDolly has unclear support access and no dedicated nonprofit team.
Yes. Zeffy includes a tap-to-pay app so your team can accept donations directly from their phones at events. Give Lively requires separate hardware, and MoneyDolly only handles online payments.
Zeffy includes donor management and unlimited email campaigns at no cost. Give Lively offers basic email tools, while MoneyDolly only provides automated receipts with no newsletter features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
