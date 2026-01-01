Give Lively passes processing fees to donors. Pledge charges 2.9% on gifts over $1,000 plus $5 monthly fees. Both limit your fundraising tools compared to Zeffy's all-in-one platform.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give Lively VS Pledge
💯
Give Lively charges processing fees donors can cover. Pledge charges 2.9% on gifts over $1,000 plus $5 monthly disbursement fees. Zeffy covers all fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
🧩
Give Lively and Pledge cover donations and events, but you're still adding separate tools for raffles, auctions, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything in one place, so you can run your gala, raffle, and year-end appeal without switching platforms.
🤝
Give Lively slows down during busy seasons. Pledge offers support by tier with no clear response times. Zeffy gives you free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who respond in 2–6 business hours.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, while Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on donations over $1,000. Zeffy covers all transaction fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Both Give Lively and Pledge require separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place, so you can manage everything without switching tools or paying separate fees.
Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons, while Pledge's support access depends on your pricing tier. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your work and respond when you need help most.
Yes. You can export your donor information from both platforms and import it into Zeffy's donor management system. Our support team walks you through the migration process to ensure nothing gets lost during the switch.
Both platforms limit key features like custom branding and advanced tools to paid tiers. Zeffy gives you everything from day one with no paywalls — donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools are all included at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript