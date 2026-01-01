Give Lively takes $2,200 from every $100,000 raised. Snowball takes $2,500 plus $549 annually. Both charge fees that add up fast — compare which platform costs your nonprofit less.
Give Lively VS Snowball Fundraising
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout. Snowball charges up to $549/year plus 2.5% per transaction. Zeffy covers all fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Give Lively requires separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Snowball locks ticketing and raffles behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, and CRM from day one, completely free.
Give Lively slows down during busy seasons. Snowball offers email-only support with no nonprofit specialists. Zeffy's fundraising experts respond in 2–6 business hours with free office hours and phone support when you need it most.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, subscription fees, or transaction fees. You get donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donor management from day one. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Unlike platforms that charge $549/year plus 2.5% per transaction, Zeffy covers all fees so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. No annual subscriptions, no per-transaction cuts, no hidden costs.
Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond to emails in 2-6 business hours with free phone, chat, and email support. You also get free office hours and a help center built for small teams who need answers fast, not jargon.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donation forms in one place with zero fees. Both Give Lively and Snowball require separate platforms for auctions, and Snowball locks most features behind paid plans.
No. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2-6 business hours with free phone, chat, and email support. Both Give Lively and Snowball offer only email and chat support with slower response times during busy fundraising seasons.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
