Pricing

Varies
Card fees only (donors can cover)

Varies
$549/year + 2.5% + card fees per gift

Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
Stripe: 2.2% + $0.30 for major credit cards; 3.5% for American Express; 0.8% capped at $5 for ACH/bank transfers; International: base rate + 1% + 1% for currency conversion. Shift4: 1.99% + $0.25 for credit cards. PayPal/Venmo: 1.99% + $0.49

2.9% + $0.30
Essential plan: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction; Premium plan: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction

Platform fees
$0
No platform fees

$0
No platform fees (except Auction Only platform fee mentioned)

Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees

$0
No monthly fees; annual plans available — Essential: $0/year, Premium: $549/year

Value for money
3.6

N/A

Features
4.0/5
Solid fundraising basics, but advanced tools require paid plans.

N/A
Feature-rich platform with strong tools but a complex setup that requires training.

Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan.

Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan.

Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools; limited customization options.

Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools available on paid plans only.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team features; full functionality requires a paid plan.

Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards. advanced features require a paid plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; advanced features require a paid plan.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools; limited customization options.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools available on paid plans only.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team features; Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team features; full functionality requires a paid plan.

Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards.

Auctions
No auction tools; requires a separate auction platform for silent or live events.

No auction features; requires a separate auction platform for silent or live events. No auction features; requires a separate auction platform for silent or live events.

Raffles
No raffle tools; requires a separate platform to run compliant raffles and manage ticket sales.

Raffle campaigns with ticket sales and winner selection; upgrade from free plan required for full access.

Online store
No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising campaigns. No online store functionality; cannot sell merchandise or products alongside fundraising campaigns.

Product sales and merchandise store with inventory tracking; limited on free plan.

Memberships
No membership tiers, portals, or self-service; only recurring donation programs.

No membership portal, tiers, or self-service; only recurring donation tracking.

Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation tools.

Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email campaigns with templates and automated thank-you messages for donor communication.

Built-in email campaigns with templates, automation, and donor communication tracking.

Payment Processing
Stripe integration supporting multiple payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Stripe integration supporting multiple payment methods including credit cards and ACH transfers. only recurring donation tracking.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation tools.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Built-in email campaigns with templates and automated thank-you messages for donor communication.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Built-in email campaigns with templates, automation, and donor communication tracking.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Stripe integration supporting multiple payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Stripe integration supporting multiple payment methods including credit cards and ACH transfers.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers. No native in-person payment tools.

Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers. No native in-person payment tools.

Credit Card Payments
All major credit and debit cards accepted through Stripe integration with standard processing fees.

All major credit and debit cards accepted through Stripe integration with standard processing fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Apple Pay and Google Pay supported through Stripe checkout on donation forms.

Apple Pay and Google Pay supported through Stripe checkout on donation forms.

ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations.

ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations.

Tap to Pay App
In-person payments not supported; requires separate hardware for events and galas.

In-person payments not supported; requires separate hardware for events and galas.

Customer Support
3.6/5

4.6/5

Unlimited Support
Email and chat support only - no phone access or nonprofit specialists during busy periods

Support available for all users but no dedicated nonprofit expertise or specialized guidance

Phone Support / Office Hours
No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only

No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only

Webinars
Limited webinar content - smaller platform with fewer educational resources for nonprofits

Limited webinar content - occasional training sessions but no regular nonprofit-focused programming email and chat support only</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No phone support or scheduled calls available - email and chat support only</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited webinar content - smaller platform with fewer educational resources for nonprofits</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited webinar content - Limited webinar content - occasional training sessions but no regular nonprofit-focused programming

Help Center
Complete resource library with guides, tutorials, and FAQs designed specifically for nonprofits

No searchable help docs or resource library - training is limited to occasional webinars and email support

Email
Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons

Email support available but response times can be slow during busy fundraising seasons

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and chat support with nonprofit-focused resources, but no phone access during peak seasons

Email-only support with slow response times and no dedicated nonprofit expertise or training training is limited to occasional webinars and email support</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support available but response times can be slow during peak fundraising seasons</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support available but response times can be slow during busy fundraising seasons</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email and chat support with nonprofit-focused resources, but no phone access during peak seasons</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email-only support with slow response times and no dedicated nonprofit expertise or training</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>