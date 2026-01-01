Give Lively charges 2.2% + $0.30 per donation. Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30. Both platforms take fees — $220-$290 on every $10,000 raised goes to software, not your mission.
Give Lively VS Tithely
Give Lively passes processing fees to your supporters at checkout. Tithely charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift plus up to $119/month for full access. Zeffy covers all transaction costs so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
Give Lively requires separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Tithely was built for churches and charges monthly fees to unlock event tools. Zeffy includes donation forms, ticketing, raffles, auctions, CRM, and email in one free platform.
Give Lively adds confusing surcharges donors don't understand. Tithely locks text-to-give and events behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you every fundraising tool with zero platform fees, zero processing fees, and zero paywalls.
Yes. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, advocacy groups, and any mission. Tithely's tools and support are focused on faith communities and church giving.
Zeffy includes donation forms, ticketing, CRM, peer-to-peer fundraising, and email tools with zero platform fees. Tithely charges $19 to $119 per month to unlock event tools and advanced features.
Give Lively passes processing fees to donors at checkout, while Tithely charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy covers all transaction fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Give Lively and Tithely require separate platforms for raffles and auctions. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place, so you can manage everything without switching tools or paying separate fees.
Give Lively offers email support with slower response times during busy seasons. Tithely provides church-focused support that may not fit secular nonprofits. Zeffy provides free, unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising experts who understand your work and respond when you need help most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
