GiveCampus charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs. Greater Giving charges 5% plus monthly fees starting at $130. Both take thousands from your fundraising.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveCampus VS Greater Giving
GiveCampus takes 5% plus processing fees on every donation. Greater Giving charges $130/month plus setup fees starting at $200. Zeffy is 100% free — donors can leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform running, but your organization never pays a cent.
GiveCampus focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns but doesn't include auctions, raffles, or memberships. Greater Giving is built for gala nights but lacks year-round donor management. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and a full CRM in one place.
GiveCampus is designed for universities with IT teams and long onboarding timelines. Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions. Zeffy works right away — create your first form, share it with supporters, and start raising funds today.
Zeffy is built specifically for small nonprofits. GiveCampus is designed for universities with dedicated advancement teams, while Greater Giving focuses on large event fundraising. You get the same donor management and campaign tools without needing IT support or a learning curve.
Yes, and more. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. You can also take in-person payments at events with our Tap to Pay app. GiveCampus and Greater Giving have limited payment options and charge fees on every transaction.
Zeffy is completely free. GiveCampus charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Greater Giving charges setup fees, monthly fees starting at $130, and platform fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform running.
Yes. GiveCampus focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns but doesn't include auction or raffle tools. Greater Giving has auction features but requires paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and a full CRM in one place — all fee-free.
No. GiveCampus is built for universities with IT support and longer timelines. Greater Giving requires setup calls and training sessions. Zeffy is designed for small teams who need to launch campaigns quickly without technical help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
