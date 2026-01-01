GiveCampus charges 5% + 2.9% per donation. Raise 365 charges 5% + 2.9% + $0.30. Both platforms take $800+ from every $10,000 raised — money that could fund your mission instead.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveCampus VS Raise 365
GiveCampus charges 5% platform fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Raise 365 takes the same cut. Zeffy covers all costs so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% for your mission.
GiveCampus doesn't include raffle tools and Raise 365 locks them behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you raffles, auctions, ticketing, donations, and donor management in one place at zero cost.
GiveCampus is built for universities with IT teams and long setup timelines. Raise 365's unclear onboarding leaves small teams guessing. Zeffy is designed for first-timers who need to start fundraising this week.
Zeffy is built specifically for small nonprofits. While GiveCampus is designed for universities with dedicated advancement teams and Raise 365 has technical issues that frustrate small teams, Zeffy gives you the same donor management and campaign tools without needing IT support or a learning curve.
Yes. Zeffy's Tap to Pay app lets anyone on your team take payments from their phone at events. GiveCampus and Raise 365 require separate hardware or third-party solutions for in-person payments, adding complexity and costs to your events.
Zeffy is completely free. Other all-in-one platforms like GiveCampus and Raise 365 charge 5% platform fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 processing costs per transaction, meaning you lose about 8% of every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform running.
Yes. Most all-in-one platforms focus on basic campaigns but don't include auction or raffle tools, or they charge extra for them. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and a full CRM in one place — all fee-free.
No. Many all-in-one platforms are built for large organizations with IT support and longer setup timelines. Zeffy is designed for small teams who need to launch campaigns quickly without technical help or training sessions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
