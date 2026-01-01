GiveSmart costs $3,000 annually plus 3.5% fees. CauseVox charges $250 monthly plus 2.9%. Both platforms eat into donations before they reach your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSmart VS CauseVox
🆓
GiveSmart requires $3,000/year subscriptions plus 3.5% card fees. CauseVox charges $250/month or passes fees to you if donor tips don't cover costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🎟️
GiveSmart focuses on galas and auctions but lacks year-round tools like raffles and memberships. CauseVox requires paid plans to unlock ticketing and events. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and memberships in one platform at no cost.
🏦
GiveSmart and CauseVox only accept credit cards and digital wallets — no ACH or in-person options without extra setup. Zeffy supports ACH bank transfers, tap-to-pay from any phone, and all major payment methods with zero processing fees.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees, platform fees, or hidden costs. GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% processing fees. CauseVox charges up to $250/month plus processing fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free for nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s at no cost. GiveSmart has auction tools but requires expensive annual subscriptions. CauseVox doesn't offer auctions or raffles at all, forcing you to use separate platforms and pay multiple fees.
No. Zeffy includes donor CRM, email campaigns, and unlimited support for free from day one. Both GiveSmart and CauseVox gate their best support behind higher-tier plans, leaving smaller nonprofits with limited help when they need it most.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online store in one platform at zero cost. GiveSmart focuses mainly on events and lacks key tools like online stores and membership management. CauseVox is missing auctions, raffles, and online stores entirely.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits for free — live chat, email, phone, and help resources with no restrictions. Both GiveSmart and CauseVox limit their best support to expensive plans, leaving smaller nonprofits with basic help when they need it most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript