GiveSmart charges $3,000 annually plus 3.5% card fees. Greater Giving takes 5% platform fees plus $130/month. Both platforms cost thousands before you raise a dollar.
GiveSmart VS Greater Giving
GiveSmart takes $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees. Greater Giving charges 4% platform fees, card fees, and event packages. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your work.
GiveSmart and Greater Giving are built for big galas with complex pricing and setup fees. Zeffy handles your events and your year-round giving, memberships, and donor communication in one place with zero fees.
GiveSmart and Greater Giving require paid plans to unlock full features. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management with no subscription, no paywalls, and no surprise costs.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with zero platform fees, processing fees, or subscription costs. GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees, while Greater Giving charges $130/month plus 5% platform fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Absolutely. While GiveSmart and Greater Giving focus mainly on events, Zeffy handles auctions, ticketing, and mobile bidding for your gala plus donations, memberships, raffles, and donor management for the rest of your year — all in one platform with zero fees.
No. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams to launch campaigns in minutes without training. GiveSmart and Greater Giving require complex setup and onboarding calls. Create your first form, customize it, and start fundraising today.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost — live chat, email, and phone support with real humans. GiveSmart and Greater Giving gate their best support behind higher-tier plans, leaving smaller nonprofits with limited help.
Yes. Zeffy includes an online store for merchandise and automated membership management with zero fees. GiveSmart and Greater Giving focus on events only — no store or membership tools available.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
