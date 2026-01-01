Greater Giving

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies - $3,000/year + 3.5% card fees
Varies - 4% + card fees + event packages
Processing fees: 3.5% for Visa/Mastercard/Discover; 3.95% for American Express; no per-transaction fees vs. Credit card processing fees apply (exact percentage not disclosed publicly)
Platform fees: No separate platform fees beyond the annual subscription cost. The subscription includes transparent, fixed pricing with no surprise fees vs. 5% platform fee
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees; annual subscriptions start at approximately $1,396/year for Do-It-Yourself, with other plans around $2,395/year to $3,000/year depending on package and features vs. $130/month - Starting at $130 per month
Value for money: 4.3 vs. N/A

Features
4.5/5 - Strong event tools with full auctions and ticketing, but needs paid upgrades and setup time.
3.95/5 - Event-heavy platform with strong live-event tools but higher fees and limited year-round fundraising.
Donations: Donation forms with recurring giving and campaign pages; full features require a paid plan vs. Donation forms with recurring giving options; full features require a paid plan.
Ticketing: Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools for galas and large events vs. Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; Ticketing: Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; requires a paid subscription.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards on higher-tier plans vs. Peer-to-peer campaigns available on higher-tier plans, with setup assistance required.
Auctions: Full auction platform with mobile bidding, item management, and real-time leaderboards vs. Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools.
Raffles: Raffle tools for live events; Raffles: setup is complex for simple online raffles vs. Raffle tools included for live events with mobile bidding on paid plans.
Online store: No dedicated online store; requires workarounds or third-party integrations vs. No online store functionality; Online store: focused on event-based fundraising rather than sales.
Memberships: No membership management tools; focused on events and campaigns, not ongoing member relationships vs. No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than ongoing programs.
Donor Management/CRM: Donor database with giving history, engagement tracking, and segmentation tools vs. Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter: Built-in email campaigns with templates and automation for donor communication and event promotion vs. Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; Emails & Newsletter: limited ongoing donor engagement.
Payment Processing: Integrated payment processing with credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; processing fee 3.5% vs. Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges credit card fees plus a 5% platform fee. limited ongoing donor engagement.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing with credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; processing fee 3.5%.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges credit card fees plus a 5% platform fee.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers supported; limited in-person options beyond events vs. Supports credit cards and ACH only; no digital wallets or general in-person tools.
Credit Card Payments: Accepts major credit and debit cards through integrated processing with 3.5% fees vs. Accepts major credit and debit cards through its payment processing system.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for digital wallet checkout vs. Apple Pay and Google Pay not supported; only card and ACH payments available.
ACH / Bank Transfers: ACH bank transfers available for larger donations to reduce processing costs vs. ACH bank transfers available but require donors to complete bank account verification.
Tap to Pay App: Tap-to-pay not supported for general fundraising; only mobile bidding and check-in tools provided vs. Tap-to-pay not supported; only mobile event bidding and check-in tools available.

Customer Support
4.3/5 vs. 4.2/5
Unlimited Support: Support access depends on pricing tier - enterprise customers get priority help while smaller nonprofits have limited options vs. Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - Phone Support / Office Hours: not included on starter packages or lower subscription levels vs. Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only
Webinars: Training webinars and educational sessions available - Webinars: some content gated to paid customers or higher-tier plans vs. No regular webinars or training content - event-focused platform with limited educational resources
Help Center: Knowledge base with articles and FAQs available - Help Center: some advanced guides require login or paid plan access vs. Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits
Email: Email support available with response times varying by plan - Email: enterprise customers get priority while smaller nonprofits wait longer vs. Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users vs. Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits enterprise customers get priority while smaller nonprofits wait longer</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>