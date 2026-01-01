GiveSmart VS Greater Giving

GiveSmart charges $3,000 annually plus 3.5% card fees. Greater Giving takes 5% platform fees plus $130/month. Both platforms cost thousands before you raise a dollar.

Greater Giving
GiveSmart
GiveSmart VS Greater Giving

GiveSmart VS Greater Giving: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
GiveSmart
Greater Giving
Greater Giving
All-in-one Fundraising Features

Zero-Fees on Transactions
GiveSmart: No
Greater Giving: No

All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: Yes

Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: Yes

Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: Yes

Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: Yes

Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: Yes

Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Designed Specifically for Nonprofits</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unified Dashboard to Track Everything</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: Yes

Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns
GiveSmart: Yes
Greater Giving: No is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Pricing

GiveSmart: Varies - $3,000/year + 3.5% card fees
Greater Giving: Varies - 4% + card fees + event packages

Processing fees
GiveSmart: 3.5% for Visa/Mastercard/Discover; 3.95% for American Express; no per-transaction fees
Greater Giving: Credit card processing fees apply (exact percentage not disclosed publicly)

Platform fees
GiveSmart: No separate platform fees beyond the annual subscription cost. The subscription includes transparent, fixed pricing with no surprise fees.
Greater Giving: 5% platform fee

Monthly fees
GiveSmart: $0 - No monthly fees; annual subscriptions start at approximately $1,396/year for Do-It-Yourself, with other plans around $2,395/year to $3,000/year depending on package and features
Greater Giving: $130/month - Starting at $130 per month

Value for money
GiveSmart: 4.3
Greater Giving: N/A
Features

GiveSmart: 4.5/5 - Strong event tools with full auctions and ticketing, but needs paid upgrades and setup time.
Greater Giving: 3.95/5 - Event-heavy platform with strong live-event tools but higher fees and limited year-round fundraising.

Donations
GiveSmart: Donation forms with recurring giving and campaign pages; full features require a paid plan.
Greater Giving: Donation forms with recurring giving options; full features require a paid plan.

Ticketing
GiveSmart: Event ticketing with registration management and check-in tools for galas and large events.
Greater Giving: Event ticketing with table management and seating charts; requires a paid subscription.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
GiveSmart: Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards on higher-tier plans.
Greater Giving: Peer-to-peer campaigns available on higher-tier plans, with setup assistance required.

Auctions
GiveSmart: Full auction platform with mobile bidding, item management, and real-time leaderboards.
Greater Giving: Full auction management with mobile bidding, item tracking, and live-event tools.

Raffles
GiveSmart: Raffle tools for live events; setup is complex for simple online raffles.
Greater Giving: Raffle tools included for live events with mobile bidding on paid plans.

Online store
GiveSmart: No dedicated online store; requires workarounds or third-party integrations.
Greater Giving: No online store functionality; focused on event-based fundraising rather than sales.

Memberships
GiveSmart: No membership management tools; focused on events and campaigns, not ongoing member relationships.
Greater Giving: No membership management; focused on event fundraising rather than ongoing programs.

Donor Management/CRM
GiveSmart: Donor database with giving history, engagement tracking, and segmentation tools.
Greater Giving: Donor database with giving history and event attendance tracking across campaigns.

Emails & Newsletter
GiveSmart: Built-in email campaigns with templates and automation for donor communication and event promotion.
Greater Giving: Event communication tools for attendee updates and thank-you messages; limited ongoing donor engagement.

Payment Processing
GiveSmart: Integrated payment processing with credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; processing fee 3.5%.
Greater Giving: Integrated payment processing with mobile and onsite options; charges credit card fees plus a 5% platform fee.
Payment methods

GiveSmart: Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers supported; limited in-person options beyond events.
Greater Giving: Supports credit cards and ACH only; no digital wallets or general in-person tools.

Credit Card Payments
GiveSmart: Accepts major credit and debit cards through integrated processing with 3.5% fees.
Greater Giving: Accepts major credit and debit cards through its payment processing system.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
GiveSmart: Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for digital wallet checkout.
Greater Giving: Apple Pay and Google Pay not supported; only card and ACH payments available.

ACH / Bank Transfers
GiveSmart: ACH bank transfers available for larger donations to reduce processing costs.
Greater Giving: ACH bank transfers available but require donors to complete bank account verification.

Tap to Pay App
GiveSmart: Tap-to-pay not supported for general fundraising; only mobile bidding and check-in tools provided.
Greater Giving: Tap-to-pay not supported; only mobile event bidding and check-in tools available.
Customer Support

GiveSmart: 4.3/5
Greater Giving: 4.2/5

Unlimited Support
GiveSmart: Support access depends on pricing tier - enterprise customers get priority help while smaller nonprofits have limited options
Greater Giving: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $130/mo

Phone Support / Office Hours
GiveSmart: Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - not included on starter packages or lower subscription levels
Greater Giving: Phone support available during business hours for paid customers only

Webinars
GiveSmart: Training webinars and educational sessions available - some content gated to paid customers or higher-tier plans
Greater Giving: No regular webinars or training content - event-focused platform with limited educational resources

Help Center
GiveSmart: Knowledge base with articles and FAQs available - some advanced guides require login or paid plan access
Greater Giving: Complete resource library with step-by-step guides built specifically for nonprofits

Email
GiveSmart: Email support available with response times varying by plan - enterprise customers get priority while smaller nonprofits wait longer
Greater Giving: Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher tiers

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
GiveSmart: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Greater Giving: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Greater Giving?

Why Zeffy over GiveSmart and Greater Giving?

Why choose Zeffy over GiveSmart and Greater Giving if you're a nonprofit

💸

GiveSmart and Greater Giving charge thousands before you raise a dollar

GiveSmart takes $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees. Greater Giving charges 4% platform fees, card fees, and event packages. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar raised goes directly to your work.

🎩

Your gala budget shouldn't pay for software before it pays for your mission

GiveSmart and Greater Giving are built for big galas with complex pricing and setup fees. Zeffy handles your events and your year-round giving, memberships, and donor communication in one place with zero fees.

📅

Run year-round fundraising without switching between event tools and donation platforms

GiveSmart and Greater Giving require paid plans to unlock full features. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management with no subscription, no paywalls, and no surprise costs.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Greater Giving

Frequently asked questions

Frequently asked questions

Why should I choose Zeffy over GiveSmart or Greater Giving for my nonprofit?

Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with zero platform fees, processing fees, or subscription costs. GiveSmart charges $3,000/year plus 3.5% card fees, while Greater Giving charges $130/month plus 5% platform fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.

Can Zeffy handle both my annual gala and year-round fundraising?

Absolutely. While GiveSmart and Greater Giving focus mainly on events, Zeffy handles auctions, ticketing, and mobile bidding for your gala plus donations, memberships, raffles, and donor management for the rest of your year — all in one platform with zero fees.

Do I need training or setup calls to get started with Zeffy?

No. Zeffy is built for busy nonprofit teams to launch campaigns in minutes without training. GiveSmart and Greater Giving require complex setup and onboarding calls. Create your first form, customize it, and start fundraising today.

How does Zeffy's support compare to GiveSmart and Greater Giving?

Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost — live chat, email, and phone support with real humans. GiveSmart and Greater Giving gate their best support behind higher-tier plans, leaving smaller nonprofits with limited help.

Can I sell merchandise and manage memberships with Zeffy?

Yes. Zeffy includes an online store for merchandise and automated membership management with zero fees. GiveSmart and Greater Giving focus on events only — no store or membership tools available.

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Zeffy vs.

Clickbid

Zeffy vs.

Network for Good

Zeffy vs.

CauseVox

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

