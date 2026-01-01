GiveSmart costs $3,000 annually before you raise a dollar. MoneyDolly takes 20% of every donation — $2,000 gone on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSmart VS MoneyDolly
🆓
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, events, and product sales so your bake sale, raffle, and parent donations stay in your budget where they belong.
🔓
Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and memberships in one free platform so you can fundraise all year without switching tools or paying for upgrades.
💳
Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees, plus in-person payment tools so your team can collect donations anywhere without extra hardware costs.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees, platform fees, or hidden costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy free. GiveSmart charges $3,000+ annually plus 3.5% processing fees, making it costly for smaller nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no extra cost. Email our team anytime, access our help center, or join live webinars. GiveSmart gates support by pricing tier, giving priority help only to enterprise customers.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and memberships in one platform. GiveSmart focuses on large events and requires expensive subscriptions, while MoneyDolly takes 20% of donations plus processing fees.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, memberships, and donor management at zero cost. GiveSmart charges $3,000+ annually for these features, while MoneyDolly doesn't offer auctions or membership tools at all.
Absolutely. Zeffy accepts ACH transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit cards with zero fees. MoneyDolly only accepts credit cards, missing cost savings on large gifts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript